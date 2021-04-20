Princess Royal Island Princess Royal Island, Kitimat-Stikine C (Part 2), BC V0T, Canada

Floating luxury wilderness lodge King Pacific Lodge is a floating wilderness lodge located in the Great Bear Rainforest of northern B.C, home to the elusive and endangered Kermode bear (Spirit Bear). The lodge is towed to the edge of the island every spring where it remains until fall. Luxury accommodation, incredible food, fishing, hiking, kayaking...and be sure to go along on a guided visit to Hartley Bay, a Gitga'at native community - a very special experience to meet First Nations elders. En route to their village, across Douglas Channel, you're almost guaranteed to see whales (humpbacks and Orcas), and bald eagles. This was a once in a lifetime kind of experience for me.