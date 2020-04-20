Prince Street Pizza
Because New York City
is practically synonymous with pizza, every New Yorker has an opinion about where to find the best slice. Prince Street Pizza on Spring Street has been disarming pie critics since it opened in 2012, and have the foot traffic to prove it. Occupying the same space as the original Ray’s (of Ray’s Pizza fame) on Spring Street, this counter-service shop offers exactly what every New York City slice shop should: great pizza and no frills. Prince Street sells both traditional slices and Sicilian-style square cuts. Their “Original Soho Square” options include the Perfection Pie (mozzarella and a “secret” sauce), margherita (mozz, basil, and marinara), and the Broadway Breadcrumb Pie (a cheeselss slide topped with seasoned breadcrumbs and tomato sauce), but the all-time favorite is the house Spicy Spring Pie, which brings the heat with fra diavolo sauce, mozzarella, and crispy little cups of spicy pepperoni.