Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre

4750 48 St, Yellowknife, NT X1A 3T5, Canada
+1 867-767-9347
Fri - Wed 10:30am - 5pm
Thur 10:30am - 9pm

With a population of fewer than 20,000 residents, Yellowknife, the capital of the Northwest Territories, is not the final destination of most travelers. More typically it's a stopping point on the way to even more remote corners of Canada—perhaps to fish or kayak the territory's many lakes or admire the aurora borealis far from the atmospheric light of civilization. If you find yourself with a day in Yellowknife on your travels, however, the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre offers an excellent introduction to the region—its Inuit and First Nations heritage; the history of mining, long the mainstay of the Northwest Territories' economy; and the local flora and fauna. An added plus: admission is free.
By John Newton , AFAR Contributor

