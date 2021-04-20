Where are you going?
Primus Food & More

Strada George Enescu 3, București 010301, Romania
Website
| +40 732 222 666
Sun - Sat 10am - 12am

A good restaurant for food&more

Well,what can I say,this is by far one of my favorite restaurants to have breakfast,lunch or dinner,the food is great and tasty,also the prices are really nice too.Check this one next time when in town!
By Carla Dominguez

Carla Dominguez
almost 7 years ago

Watching the World Cup at Primus

Yep,another picture from Primus Food& More,some people are watching a football match.Oh,I love those windows,take a look,so interesting and creative.

