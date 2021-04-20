Primrose Bakery 42 Tavistock St, London WC2E 7PB, UK

Cupcakes and Tea at Primrose Bakery Although this colorful bakery is only large enough for a few tables, its displays are brimming with charming sweets. Perfectly swirled cupcakes, colorful layered cakes, golden croissants, powdered brownies, and more are displayed as though a whimsical tea party is about to take place -- and you may feel as though you should celebrate by ordering everything. Pace yourself with one order, such as a regular-sized chocolate cupcake, and take a seat near the window. Since you'll be facing a West End theater, you never know what you'll see.