Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Priene

Kuyucak Tavas Yolu
Ancient Greece in Turkey Karacasu Turkey
Temple of Athene remains Karacasu Turkey
Ancient Greece in Turkey Karacasu Turkey
Temple of Athene remains Karacasu Turkey

Ancient Greece in Turkey

Although it's modern Turkey the ancient city of Ionia is known as Priene. But only the ruins remain. This historic site is just a short distance from the town of Güllübahçe Turun in the Söke district of Aydın.

The photo shows sections of the columns that made up part of the Temple of Athene and they're scattered all over the area.

Priene is one of a few ancient sites in Turkey.
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Michael Adubato
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Temple of Athene remains

In the ancient Greek city now known as Priene, there once stood a temple dedicated to the goddess Athene. The sections of the columns are now everywhere and make for an interesting landscape.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points