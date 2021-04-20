Priene Kuyucak Tavas Yolu

Ancient Greece in Turkey Although it's modern Turkey the ancient city of Ionia is known as Priene. But only the ruins remain. This historic site is just a short distance from the town of Güllübahçe Turun in the Söke district of Aydın.



The photo shows sections of the columns that made up part of the Temple of Athene and they're scattered all over the area.



Priene is one of a few ancient sites in Turkey.