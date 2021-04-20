Priene
Kuyucak Tavas Yolu
Ancient Greece in TurkeyAlthough it's modern Turkey the ancient city of Ionia is known as Priene. But only the ruins remain. This historic site is just a short distance from the town of Güllübahçe Turun in the Söke district of Aydın.
The photo shows sections of the columns that made up part of the Temple of Athene and they're scattered all over the area.
Priene is one of a few ancient sites in Turkey.
Temple of Athene remains
In the ancient Greek city now known as Priene, there once stood a temple dedicated to the goddess Athene. The sections of the columns are now everywhere and make for an interesting landscape.