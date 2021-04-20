Pretoriuskop Rest Camp
South Africa
| +27 13 735 4000
Sun - Sat 6am - 5:30pm
Pretoriuskop Rest CampEstablished in 1928, Pretoriuskop is the oldest rest camp operated by SANParks in Kruger. Here, visitors enjoy a unique sense of community, with bungalows and campsites arranged in a circular design. In the evening, guests can sit outside or join their neighbors in lighting up the braai in front of their rondavel and preparing dinner. Also on-site are two swimming pools dug into granite rocks, which makes Pretoriuskop particularly popular with families.
In this western area of Kruger, the drives along gravel roads showcase several granite outcroppings surrounded by tall grass. Wildlife viewing is somewhat scant, save for the occasional impala or kudu, so the experience is more about the beautiful landscape. Consider yourself lucky if you see wild dogs—there are only around 250 total in the entire park.