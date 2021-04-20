Pressed Juicery
310 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, USA
| +1 310-379-1916
Sun - Sat 7am - 8pm
Quench Your Craving at Pressed JuiceryPressed Juicery in Manhattan Beach is a lot like the Pacific shore a few strides away: straightforward. Similar to the comfort of knowing you’ll find surf and sand at the beach, the store's drinks consist of only mystery-free ingredients. The orange juice, for example, really is made with just oranges. Since opening in 2010, Pressed Juicery has strived to make healthy eating easier. The Manhattan Beach location is the chain's first outlet to lower prices and make this goal more affordable, too.
A kaleidoscopic fridge provides the only color in the store. But you'll find any vibrancy it lacks in the juices. Options include orange, apple, watermelon, rose-coconut water, green coconut water, and cold-brewed coffee. And if you need a snack for later, soups are available. The green soup is loaded with spinach, zucchini, and avocado, while the tomato soup includes fennel, lemon, and garlic.