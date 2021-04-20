Press 626 Cafe & Wine Bar
626 W Olney Rd, Norfolk, VA 23507, USA
| +1 757-282-6234
More info
Sun 10:30am - 2:30pm
Mon - Fri 11am - 11pm
Sat 5pm - 11pm
Sip and UnwindPress 626 is a great spot to unwind with a glass of wine and something to nibble on. A concise menu consisting of panini (giving the eatery its name), salads, and creative entrees, this is one of my favorite places to stop after work. Press 626 is located in the charming Ghent area of Norfolk and is worth the short drive from Virginia Beach.
Monday they offer ladies' night specials with half-priced entrees and $3 glasses of wine.