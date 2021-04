Presque Isle Township Hall 12653 E Grand Lake Rd, Presque Isle, MI 49777, USA

The Beaconing Old Presque Isle Lighthouse One of the oldest surviving lighthouses on the Great Lakes, the Old Presque Isle Lighthouse was built in 1840 by Jeremiah Moors of Detroit and was in operation until 1871, before the New Presque Isle Lighthouse was built. Visitors can climb the thirty-foot lighthouse for a panoramic view of Lake Huron, and the lighthouse also serves as a museum and cultural center.