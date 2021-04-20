Where are you going?
Presidio Motel

1620 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
| +1 805-963-1355
Santa Barbara was one of our favourite towns on our California road trip. We hadn't really planned to spend any time there because we knew we couldn't afford it - everyone had warned us of the price of food and accommodation in this rich person's playground. And then we found the Presidio - a clean, minimalist motel within a short walk (and even shorter cycle) of downtown. A very pleasant surprise - the murals made us smile the moment we walked in the room - and a trip to the nearby Opal restaurant (just a little further down State Street), where the waiters, frankly, treated us like princesses, made it one of the most memorable stops of our road trip.
By Emma John , AFAR Local Expert

