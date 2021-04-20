Presidio Motel 1620 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA

Find a cheap (nice!) room in Santa Barbara Santa Barbara was one of our favourite towns on our California road trip. We hadn't really planned to spend any time there because we knew we couldn't afford it - everyone had warned us of the price of food and accommodation in this rich person's playground. And then we found the Presidio - a clean, minimalist motel within a short walk (and even shorter cycle) of downtown. A very pleasant surprise - the murals made us smile the moment we walked in the room - and a trip to the nearby Opal restaurant (just a little further down State Street), where the waiters, frankly, treated us like princesses, made it one of the most memorable stops of our road trip.