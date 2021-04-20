Presidio 2235 Village Walk Drive

Elegant Happy Hour and Sports Bar An anchor of the District outdoor shopping complex, Presidio’s bar is lined with TVs, making it a fun spot to watch your sports of choice. But this isn’t a guys-only hot spot—their wine list beckons the ladies, too. Appetizers are also on special for happy hour; although calamari and margarita flatbread are tasty, no one’s here for the food. Not into the bar scene? The outdoor seating area is gorgeous and roomy, with both hard tables for eating and comfy couches for socializing.