Presidio

2235 Village Walk Drive
Website
| +1 702-320-8100
Elegant Happy Hour and Sports Bar Henderson Nevada United States

Elegant Happy Hour and Sports Bar

An anchor of the District outdoor shopping complex, Presidio’s bar is lined with TVs, making it a fun spot to watch your sports of choice. But this isn’t a guys-only hot spot—their wine list beckons the ladies, too. Appetizers are also on special for happy hour; although calamari and margarita flatbread are tasty, no one’s here for the food. Not into the bar scene? The outdoor seating area is gorgeous and roomy, with both hard tables for eating and comfy couches for socializing.
By Abby Tegnelia , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points