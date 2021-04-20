President Cruises
Hạ Long Bay, Thành phố Hạ Long, Quảng Ninh, Vietnam
Photo courtesy of President Cruises
President CruisesFor the most luxurious way to tour the UNESCO World Heritage site of Halong Bay, look no further than President Cruises. Launched in November 2018, the ship is the biggest, most lavish overnight vessel on the bay, with five decks and space for 120 passengers. The 46 spacious cabins all feature private balconies, while some suites also include terraces and bathtubs. On the upper deck at the front of the ship, the Presidential Suite even has a private bar and dining area, plus floor-to-ceiling windows for taking in views of Halong’s famous limestone karsts. Aboard the ship is also a fine-dining restaurant (with a menu by Michelin-starred British chef John Burton-Race), an evening piano bar (where a Brazilian jazz duo stages nightly performances), and a spa (run by renowned Vietnamese wellness group Kaia Spa).
A limousine transfer service with reclining seats transports guests from Hanoi to Halong Bay, where they immediately embark rather than waiting in the lounge with all the other eager tourists. Once on board, they can enjoy sunrise tai chi and evening cooking classes, relax on one of two sundecks, or take to a luxury speedboat to explore Halong Bay’s various caves, beaches, and floating villages. One- and two-night itineraries are available, but chances are you’ll want to stay on board far longer.