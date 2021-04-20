Premier Inn Birmingham Central (East) Waterlinks House, Richard St, Birmingham B7 4AA, UK

Dining at Premier Inn We are budget travelers and when in the UK we always stay at Premier Inn. For a family of 4 I have found nothing cheaper and it's always clean and the staff is warm and welcoming. The dinner selection is good and served quick. Not bad at all, 99 GBP for a weekend, for a family of 4. They have great deals like this all the time so my choice for a hotel, while in the UK, will not soon change. I really loved the breaded portobello mushrooms served with salad and a red pepper sauce, slightly spicy, just enough to give it a good kick. This must be new on their menu, I have not seen it before. And check out the size of that burger!! They have an entire list of burgers, one bigger than the other.