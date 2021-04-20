Premier Inn Birmingham Central (East)

Dining at Premier Inn
We are budget travelers and when in the UK we always stay at Premier Inn. For a family of 4 I have found nothing cheaper and it's always clean and the staff is warm and welcoming. The dinner selection is good and served quick. Not bad at all, 99 GBP for a weekend, for a family of 4. They have great deals like this all the time so my choice for a hotel, while in the UK, will not soon change. I really loved the breaded portobello mushrooms served with salad and a red pepper sauce, slightly spicy, just enough to give it a good kick. This must be new on their menu, I have not seen it before. And check out the size of that burger!! They have an entire list of burgers, one bigger than the other.