Prego Restaurant
226 Ponsonby Road
| +64 9-376 3095
Sun - Sat 12pm - 11pm
Prego!There aren't many old establishments on Auckland's Ponsonby road, but Prego has stood the test of time. In restaurant years this Italian stallion has been around for a millennia, and it continues to deliver outstanding service and food, day in and day out. Its pizzas and pasta, naturally enough, are to die for but it's the oven baked whole snapper that gets me every time. Prego can be a joy to dine at and the best seats are out the front in the enclosed courtyard.
Photo: localist.co.nz