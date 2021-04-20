Where are you going?
Prego Restaurant

226 Ponsonby Road
Website
| +64 9-376 3095
Prego! Auckland New Zealand

More info

Sun - Sat 12pm - 11pm

Prego!

There aren't many old establishments on Auckland's Ponsonby road, but Prego has stood the test of time. In restaurant years this Italian stallion has been around for a millennia, and it continues to deliver outstanding service and food, day in and day out. Its pizzas and pasta, naturally enough, are to die for but it's the oven baked whole snapper that gets me every time. Prego can be a joy to dine at and the best seats are out the front in the enclosed courtyard.

<>emPhoto: localist.co.nz
By Guy Needham , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
