Prairiefire
Prairiefire, Overland Park, KS, USA
High-End EntertainmentPrairiefire is unlike your typical complex: While it does have shopping and restaurants, it's also got a bunch of cool and unusual things to do. Outside, you can walk the wetlands trail. Inside, Pinstripes puts a new twist on bowling by adding bocce to the mix, and the Museum at Prairiefire has permanent and temporary exhibits, including some on loan from the American Museum of Natural History. There's a farm-to-table restaurant, Vinotopia, and a movie theatre—Cinetopia—with different viewing environments. Kids might like the "living room," which is equipped with recliners, or you can leave the kids at home and curl up with a date on a couch in one of Cinetopia's movie parlors.
Photo cropped from City of Overland Park/Flickr.