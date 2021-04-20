Praia do Zavial Raposeira, Portugal

Unspoiled and Serene Zavial Beach In the Algarve, just west of Salema you will find Zavial Beach which is an area of unspoiled natural beauty. There is no mass transportation. There are no highways or huge high --rises.



In the Summer, parking is a little difficult but once you park, you walk the boardwalk past the restaurant and then go down to the sand.



The beach is a deep area in from the water at low tide.High tide decreases the beach somewhat.



This is a huge, clean horseshoe shaped beach with golden sand and boulders that surround the entire area. There is fishing, swimming, bodysurfing, surfing, and snorkeling. There are lifeguards during the Summer months.



I sat on a towel under my umbrella and read a book for a while. Then I just walked to the water and waded in the warm, clear, and inviting sea.



I took my camera and gingerly climbed among the rocks and boulders to take a few photos.



What beauty! This was another typical Portuguese Summer day.... Brilliant sky, calm, crystal waters, and a peaceful beach.



I had lunch at the Restaurant Zavial. It is situated on a rise above the beach. The specialties are fresh fish and chicken piri-piri (very hot sauce).I had the chicken which is a favorite of mine.



After my leisurely lunch, it was time to head back to Lagos, my home base.



Zavial is another western Algarve beach that I recommend you try (if you have a car) when in the Algarve.