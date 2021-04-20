Praia do Porto de Mos Lagos Estr. da Ponta da Piedade, 8600-593 Lagos - Algarve, Portugal

Algarve Sea Kayaking There are several Kayak trips available in the Lagos area. One is a three hour trip that can be guided or independent through info@kayak-centre.com. Another can be booked at the Lagos Marina. On these trips you will explore the stunning grottos and caves of the Ponta de Piedade. You'll see birds ( cormorants, storks), usually dolphin, and you can anchor at secluded sandy beaches. Swimming and snorkeling are first rate especially in the summer (weather depending, also in spring & fall). In winter, if you want, you can ask for a wet suit.



I spotted the kayakers in the photo as I was hiking on the cliffs above the Praia do Porto de Mos, in Lagos. They were waving and were having great fun. The typical Portuguese azure sky and puffy white clouds made a beautiful scene with the turquoise sea glistening as the sun shone brightly on the water. The happy boaters enjoyed a typical, gorgeous day in the Algarve.



These kayak tours are an unforgettable experience. Be sure to look into kayaking in the Algarve - if this interests you. The beauty and unusual beaches and cliffs are really a special treat.