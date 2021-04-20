Praia do Farol da Barra Praia do Farol da Barra, Bahia, Brazil

Soccer and Surfing in Salvador For a look into local beach life, stroll the strand between Morro do Cristo Hill and Farol da Barra lighthouse. The sand and surf is transformed into a playground for sport and there's plenty of space on the sidelines to spectate. Find a spot along the wall to overlook a lively game of beach soccer (football) or sprawl out in the sand to watch surfers and bodyboarders compete for waves. The active atmosphere is infectious so come prepared with running gear in case you feel inspired.