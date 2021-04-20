Where are you going?
Prahran Hotel

82 High St
+61 3 9529 2168
Prahran Hotel: An Homage to Australian Artists Windsor Australia

Sun, Wed 12pm - 11pm
Tue 4pm - 11pm
Thur - Sat 12pm - 12:30am

Art collector William Deague created the Art Series Hotel Group five years ago as an homage to some of his favorite Australian artists. The late Adam Cullen, an artist both loved and loathed for his confrontational style—he once chained a rotting pig’s head to his leg—was the muse for the first property, located in Melbourne’s Prahran district. Throughout the hotel you’ll find pieces, including Growler, a cartoonlike portrait of cullen’s dog, and a painting of Australian folk hero Ned Kelly. Guests can dine at the hotel restaurant, Gramercy Bistro, or go on an eating crawl at the nearby foodie mecca Prahran Market. From $210.

This appeared in the October 2014 issue.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

