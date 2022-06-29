Prague Market

This historic market complex is near the Vltava River has city’s largest fresh produce market and you will find vendors selling Asian foods and goods, souvenirs, clothes, home goods, and electronics. Don’t miss the MINIT: Pop Up Hall 13 on Fridays and Saturdays dedicated to high-end Czech fashion, design, art, and food. And if you want a more substantial meal, head to SaSaZu Kitchen and Bar, a buzzy restaurant and nightclub inspired by southeast Asian cuisines.