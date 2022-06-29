Prague Market

Bubenské nábřeží 306/13, 170 00 Praha 7-Holešovice, Czechia
01ae59eb1094cd1f1adb9c3283e500f7.jpg

Jiriho Z. Podebrad/Prague City Tourism

01ae59eb1094cd1f1adb9c3283e500f7.jpg

This historic market complex is near the Vltava River has city’s largest fresh produce market and you will find vendors selling Asian foods and goods, souvenirs, clothes, home goods, and electronics. Don’t miss the MINIT: Pop Up Hall 13 on Fridays and Saturdays dedicated to high-end Czech fashion, design, art, and food. And if you want a more substantial meal, head to SaSaZu Kitchen and Bar, a buzzy restaurant and nightclub inspired by southeast Asian cuisines.

By AFAR Editors

More Recommendations

Joann Plockova
Tue Aug 15 04:26:06 EDT 2017

Shop in Prague's Largest Outdoor Market

This historic market complex is near the Vltava River has city’s largest fresh produce market and you will find vendors selling Asian foods and goods, souvenirs, clothes, home goods, and electronics. Don’t miss the MINIT: Pop Up Hall 13 on Fridays and Saturdays dedicated to high-end Czech fashion, design, art, and food. And if you want a more substantial meal, head to SaSaZu Kitchen and Bar, a buzzy restaurant and nightclub inspired by southeast Asian cuisines.

AFAR Editors
Fri Jul 22 14:39:16 EDT 2016

Prazska Trznice

Have you been here? Tell us about it below!

See anything inaccurate? Let our Editors know

AFAR Journeys
VC_Coastal_hero
Journeys: United States
The Ultimate Itinerary for One of the World’s Best Coastal Destinations
HeroImage_GrandWailea
Journeys: Resorts
Relish the Dazzling Green Grandeur of This Dreamy Island Destination
Danube_Heroimage
Journeys: Cruise
This Dream River Cruise is Filled with Nature and Culture
More From AFAR
Illustration of a traveler eating a baguette, cheese, and drinking coffee
In the Magazine
Now That Travel Is Back, What’s the Best Way to Prepare for a Big Trip?
Croatia's Hvar harbor seen from a high vantage point
Trending News
Croatia Joins Schengen, Europe’s Free Travel Zone
LAX Delta Sky Club Skydeck
Air Travel News
Accessing Airport Lounges Is About to Get a Lot Harder
5 Ways to Find Your Winter Wonderland
Where to Go in Winter
5 Great Wintery Trips That Even Non-Skiers Will Love
Breeze Airways aircraft nose
Air Travel News
Breeze Airways Is Adding 22 New Routes—Here’s the Full List
The view from the inside of a Hobbit Hole looking out.
Trending News
You Can Soon Stay in Hobbiton From The Lord of the Rings—if You’re Quick
Load More