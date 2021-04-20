Prado Cafe
1938 Commercial Dr, Vancouver, BC V5N 4A7, Canada
+1 604-255-5537
Sun 8am - 6pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 8pm
Sat 7am - 6pm
Bean JuiceSet in a quiet part of Commercial Drive; Prado, with its large windows and high ceilings, is a great place to recharge. The shop serves Vancouver's best, 49th Parallel coffee, along with a small selection of baked goods. Read a book and relax, or walk north on Commercial drive to browse the many bookstores, and thrift-shops that line the street. Also, there is a great Farmer's Market south of the cafe, at John Hendry Park, if shopping for vintage clothing isn't your thing.
almost 5 years ago
drink coffee, eat raspberry bars, and people watch at prado cafe
As an out-of-town visitor, I needed a place to work and Prado fit that bill perfectly.
Located on the famous Commercial Drive in "The Drive", Prado is a great little cafe for getting some work done, catching up with friends, or just enjoying a good cup of coffee.
Free Wi-Fi works well. Sit inside or outside--both are great places to do some people watching too.
Hungry? No problem. Prado has breakfast and lunch options, as well as baked good. Their homemade raspberry bars are delicious!
almost 5 years ago
Great coffee on east side
Great 49p coffee and friendly staff!
over 6 years ago
Prado
The fact that I can get a coffee just a few steps outside of my door.