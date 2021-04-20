Where are you going?
Prado Cafe

1938 Commercial Dr, Vancouver, BC V5N 4A7, Canada
+1 604-255-5537
More info

Sun 8am - 6pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 8pm
Sat 7am - 6pm

Bean Juice

Set in a quiet part of Commercial Drive; Prado, with its large windows and high ceilings, is a great place to recharge. The shop serves Vancouver's best, 49th Parallel coffee, along with a small selection of baked goods. Read a book and relax, or walk north on Commercial drive to browse the many bookstores, and thrift-shops that line the street. Also, there is a great Farmer's Market south of the cafe, at John Hendry Park, if shopping for vintage clothing isn't your thing.
By Jason Seldon , AFAR Staff

More Recommendations

eifeh strom
almost 5 years ago

drink coffee, eat raspberry bars, and people watch at prado cafe

As an out-of-town visitor, I needed a place to work and Prado fit that bill perfectly.

Located on the famous Commercial Drive in "The Drive", Prado is a great little cafe for getting some work done, catching up with friends, or just enjoying a good cup of coffee.

Free Wi-Fi works well. Sit inside or outside--both are great places to do some people watching too.

Hungry? No problem. Prado has breakfast and lunch options, as well as baked good. Their homemade raspberry bars are delicious!
Jeremy Papier
almost 5 years ago

Great coffee on east side

Great 49p coffee and friendly staff!
Jeremy Papier
over 6 years ago

Prado

The fact that I can get a coffee just a few steps outside of my door.

