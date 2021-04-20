drink coffee, eat raspberry bars, and people watch at prado cafe

As an out-of-town visitor, I needed a place to work and Prado fit that bill perfectly.



Located on the famous Commercial Drive in "The Drive", Prado is a great little cafe for getting some work done, catching up with friends, or just enjoying a good cup of coffee.



Free Wi-Fi works well. Sit inside or outside--both are great places to do some people watching too.



Hungry? No problem. Prado has breakfast and lunch options, as well as baked good. Their homemade raspberry bars are delicious!