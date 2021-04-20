Praça da Figueira Travessa Nova de S. Domingos Nº9 3º ESQ, 1100-372 Lisboa, Portugal

Sampling Petiscos (snacks) I really love Portuguese food, and especially petiscos (snacks).



Almost every weekend, there’s a fair with Portuguese products. You can try sausages, ham, cheese, olive oil, bread, and many flavors of jelly like pumpkin or tomato. And of course you will need a drink—try a Portuguese wine (red, white, green, or rosé) or ask for a sangria.



These fairs can happen anywhere—maybe at Praça da Figueira, Rossio, or Campo Pequeno.

