Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Praça da Figueira

Travessa Nova de S. Domingos Nº9 3º ESQ, 1100-372 Lisboa, Portugal
Website
| +351 21 342 6757
Sampling Petiscos (snacks) Lisboa Portugal

Sampling Petiscos (snacks)

I really love Portuguese food, and especially petiscos (snacks).

Almost every weekend, there’s a fair with Portuguese products. You can try sausages, ham, cheese, olive oil, bread, and many flavors of jelly like pumpkin or tomato. And of course you will need a drink—try a Portuguese wine (red, white, green, or rosé) or ask for a sangria.

These fairs can happen anywhere—maybe at Praça da Figueira, Rossio, or Campo Pequeno.
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points