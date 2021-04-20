Powell St. Station
899 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
+1 415-989-2278
More info
Sun 8am - 12am
Mon - Fri 4am - 12am
Sat 6am - 12am
Riding the BusSan Francisco's Muni system can be scummy, inefficient, and scary, but I'd recommend any visitor take the bus vs. a cab at least a few times. Other than walking, riding the bus is the most entertaining and memorable mode of transportation. In a city with so much diversity and so much colorful scenery, every bus line offers a different experience. I met this guy on the 45 through Chinatown and he just made my week. You never know what kind of character you'll meet or weird things you'll see!
almost 7 years ago
One of the famous trolleys of San Francisco
You can not go to San Francisco and skip on the trolleys.