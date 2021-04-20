Powell St. Station 899 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA

Riding the Bus San Francisco's Muni system can be scummy, inefficient, and scary, but I'd recommend any visitor take the bus vs. a cab at least a few times. Other than walking, riding the bus is the most entertaining and memorable mode of transportation. In a city with so much diversity and so much colorful scenery, every bus line offers a different experience. I met this guy on the 45 through Chinatown and he just made my week. You never know what kind of character you'll meet or weird things you'll see!