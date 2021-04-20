Where are you going?
Powell St. Station

899 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
+1 415-989-2278
Riding the Bus San Francisco California United States
One of the famous trolleys of San Francisco San Francisco California United States
Sun 8am - 12am
Mon - Fri 4am - 12am
Sat 6am - 12am

Riding the Bus

San Francisco's Muni system can be scummy, inefficient, and scary, but I'd recommend any visitor take the bus vs. a cab at least a few times. Other than walking, riding the bus is the most entertaining and memorable mode of transportation. In a city with so much diversity and so much colorful scenery, every bus line offers a different experience. I met this guy on the 45 through Chinatown and he just made my week. You never know what kind of character you'll meet or weird things you'll see!
By Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor

Alex M.
almost 7 years ago

One of the famous trolleys of San Francisco

You can not go to San Francisco and skip on the trolleys.

