Nothing but you and the sea turtles.

There aren't many people visiting Fernando de Naronha, a former prison island 200km off the coast of Brazil. They only allow a few hundred tourists a day to stay on this incredible island. And in this great spot is the Pousada Maravilha. Only a handful of rooms and bungalows. I had about as perfect a room as you could ask for. Sunrise, hot tub, hammock, beach, mountain, sea, turtles, sharks, stars. It has everything but people in the way.