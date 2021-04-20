Where are you going?
Pousada Maravilha

Rodovia BR-363 s/n Vila do Vai Quem Sabe Distrito Estadual, Fernando de Noronha - PE, 53990-000, Brazil
Website
| +55 81 2626-1227
After a hard day at the beach....the pool. Pernambuco Brazil
Nothing but you and the sea turtles. Pernambuco Brazil

After a hard day at the beach....the pool.

At the Pousada Maravilha, the view is just jaw-dropping. The light and sea colors change by the minute. So relaxing, looking out over the bay loaded with sea turtles, it was hard to leave....to go to the beach...
By Dan Fogarty

Dan Fogarty
almost 7 years ago

Nothing but you and the sea turtles.

There aren't many people visiting Fernando de Naronha, a former prison island 200km off the coast of Brazil. They only allow a few hundred tourists a day to stay on this incredible island. And in this great spot is the Pousada Maravilha. Only a handful of rooms and bungalows. I had about as perfect a room as you could ask for. Sunrise, hot tub, hammock, beach, mountain, sea, turtles, sharks, stars. It has everything but people in the way.

