Pousada Maravilha
Rodovia BR-363 s/n Vila do Vai Quem Sabe Distrito Estadual, Fernando de Noronha - PE, 53990-000, Brazil
| +55 81 2626-1227
After a hard day at the beach....the pool.At the Pousada Maravilha, the view is just jaw-dropping. The light and sea colors change by the minute. So relaxing, looking out over the bay loaded with sea turtles, it was hard to leave....to go to the beach...
almost 7 years ago
Nothing but you and the sea turtles.
There aren't many people visiting Fernando de Naronha, a former prison island 200km off the coast of Brazil. They only allow a few hundred tourists a day to stay on this incredible island. And in this great spot is the Pousada Maravilha. Only a handful of rooms and bungalows. I had about as perfect a room as you could ask for. Sunrise, hot tub, hammock, beach, mountain, sea, turtles, sharks, stars. It has everything but people in the way.