Pousada Flor da Rosa
Mosteiro da Flor da Rosa, 7430-999 Crato, Portugal
+351 245 997 210
Pousada Hopping: Pousada de Crato, Alentejo, PortugalI enjoy a stay in a pousada when in Portugal. The Pousada de Crato, Flor de Rosa, was once a palace, a convent, and a castle in different periods of its history. The old monastery of Santa Maria de Flor da Rosa has been restored and is now a luxury hotel in the pousada chain.
The building was started in the 14th century. It is now a gothic national monument and a wonderful medieval structure.
The luxury hotel has all the amenities you could ask for. The magnificent vaulted ceilings and mysterious cloisters got my attention. The rooms are large and very well appointed. Our suite left me feeling as though I lived in the castle in the 15th century! The restaurant serves traditional regional foods such as pork and clams Alentejana. The Alentejo wines were excellent. The sweets were elegant...one was almonds and eggs.
The grounds and gardens are in the original design of the Cross of Malta. They are peaceful and stunning. The pool is located in the gardens and is a beauty.
The staff was professional and helpful which is always a plus.
The small village of Crato is famous for its traditional pottery designs. There are a few cafes. There are some historic sites.
Nearby you have horse riding, falconry shows, golf, hiking,fishing, and hunting.
Crato is near the border of Spain and the area is very beautiful.
This is one of the historic pousadas of Portugal.
I enjoyed it and I am sure you would also enjoy a stay there.