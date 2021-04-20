Pousada do Castelo - Óbidos Paço Real, 2510-999 Óbidos, Portugal

Historic Pousada One hundred kilometers north of Lisbon, the fantastic Obidos Pousada is situated in the Castelo de Obidos. This pousada is a historic luxury hotel in the Portuguese Pousada chain. It was one of the first pousadas and opened in 1951.



Traditionally, Obidos was a gift of the King of Portugal to his wife. The first time this fabulous gift was given was in 1282 when King Dom Dinis gave the town to his wife, Dona Isabel. The town of Obidos has beautiful white houses with the traditional blue trim, and flower window boxes abound. The narrow streets are cobbled stone. The town is surrounded by ancient protective walls. A walk around the walls offers amazing views (but advance with care).



The 12th-century castle within the walls is the pousada. The hotel is immaculately kept, and the staff is professional and helpful. The pousada's restaurant offers traditional regional dishes served in elegant surroundings. Fish and shellfish, local pears, and egg sweets should be sampled. Also try Ginjinha (sweet cherry brandy), which is a traditional drink and very popular in Obidos.



Note: The pousada has many steps and may prove difficult if one has walking difficulties.



Nearby activities include golf, carriage drives, surfing, horseback riding, fishing, hunting, and country walks.



Obidos offers beauty and luxury at the pousada but also friendly town locals, and I hated to leave this lovely spot. Try to get to Obidos if only for a visit. There is history all around you there. It is so…..Portugal.