Notorious bar transformed into boutique speakeasy

AFAR Magazine had a mixer to showcase their latest August/September issue featuring Exceptional Travel Experiences. I was lucky enough to attend and report back. The event was hosted at Pouring Ribbons, the new venture from the people behind Milk & Honey. I walked into the room and immediately recognized the locale to be where another far more notorious bar had been located. A place where people did notorious things…the epic Uncle Ming’s. I was excited, thinking back at all the bad boy things I did when this bar was full of recently graduated college kids and the neighborhood was just a bit grittier. Now everything was more classed up, I’d even use the word “boutique”. The drinks, all made by completely charming mixologists, were the highlight. The drink pictured above, a whiskey concoction with a slice of orange zest, was my favorite. It was simple, clean, and strong. I have a feeling I will return soon with reinforcements. Pouring Ribbons - 225 Avenue B - Second floor - New York, NY 10009