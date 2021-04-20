Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Pouring Ribbons

225 Avenue B
Website
| +1 917-656-6788
Pouring Ribbons New York New York United States
Notorious bar transformed into boutique speakeasy New York New York United States
Pouring Ribbons New York New York United States
Notorious bar transformed into boutique speakeasy New York New York United States

More info

Sun - Sat 6pm - 2am

Pouring Ribbons

This East Village bar’s menu ranks complex cocktails on a scale from refreshing to spirituous, and comforting to adventurous. It's upstairs from a liquor store on Avenue B, and the atmosphere is understated, keeping the focus on the expert mixology and on the conversation with your drinking companions. Featured in the August/September 2013 issue. Image courtesy of Alice Gao
By Julia Cosgrove , AFAR Staff

More Recommendations

Ruddy Harootian
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Notorious bar transformed into boutique speakeasy

AFAR Magazine had a mixer to showcase their latest August/September issue featuring Exceptional Travel Experiences. I was lucky enough to attend and report back. The event was hosted at Pouring Ribbons, the new venture from the people behind Milk & Honey. I walked into the room and immediately recognized the locale to be where another far more notorious bar had been located. A place where people did notorious things…the epic Uncle Ming’s. I was excited, thinking back at all the bad boy things I did when this bar was full of recently graduated college kids and the neighborhood was just a bit grittier. Now everything was more classed up, I’d even use the word “boutique”. The drinks, all made by completely charming mixologists, were the highlight. The drink pictured above, a whiskey concoction with a slice of orange zest, was my favorite. It was simple, clean, and strong. I have a feeling I will return soon with reinforcements. Pouring Ribbons - 225 Avenue B - Second floor - New York, NY 10009
Original parkhyatt ny auddev.png?1474052743?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points