Deceptively Simple: Pourhouse in Vancouver

They serve comfort dishes here, but the simplicity is deceptive. The burger, for instance, is made from bacon, brisket, and chuck. Cocktails are an experience: Order absinthe and they will bring out the proper bohemian barware so you can party like it’s 1889. (604) 568-7022. As told to Rhonda May. This appeared in the September, 2012 issue. See all of vancouver ">Savannah Olsen’s favorite places in the Gastown neighborhood of Vancouver.