Pound The Hill 621 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington, DC 20003, USA

Coffee on The Hill If you spend any amount of time roaming about the neighborhoods near the US Capitol, you’ll find that there are plenty of chain coffeshops that will deliver you the same cup of joe experience that you can get at the same spot in your hometown, especially so if you live in the US. When you are DC, skip the chains and head to Pound the Hill, a local favorite of residents in the Capital Hill neighborhood.



Pound’s is a great spot for breakfast or for just sipping a cup of coffee especially on those days when you’re only company is your laptop. If you are a fan of specialty coffees, Pound’s Nutella Latte will fit your bill – you can’t go wrong with hazelnut, chocolate-y goodness swirled into your latte.



But if you’re a purist like me, the best cup is a simple brew of black coffee made from beans from award winning Kansas roaster, PTs Coffee Roasting Co. In the warmer months, Pound’s serves up some yummy fruit smoothies. All year round, there’s tasty breakfast items, sandwiches, soups, and salads. Personally, I think the food here is a notch above standard coffeehouse fare.

Although Pound’s started out as a modest coffeeshop and it continues to be one, it expanded its menu to bring in more clientele. The result is that you can also go to Pound’s for dinner. The menu is surprisingly very upscale and has garnered respectable reviews from both critics and regular diners.



Metro stop: Eastern Market