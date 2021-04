Poughkeepsie Station - Metro·North & Amtrak Poughkeepsie, NY, USA

Little Grand Central In The Hudson Valley My mother once told me the Poughkeepsie Station - which now services Metro-North and Amtrak - was the model for New York's Grand Central Terminal. While Poughkeepsie's isn't as grand, it sure is a small and beautiful building that welcomes you to the Hudson Valley.