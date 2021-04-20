Potsdam Potsdam, Germany

Chinoiserie Architecture Style in Potsdam Potsdam—a thousand-year-old city on the outskirts of Berlin—is a UNESCO World Heritage site. Sanssouci Park, with its many palaces and royal buildings, was the summer home for the Prussian king Frederick the Great. One small building inside the park is the Chinese House, designed by Johann Gottfried Büring between 1755 and 1765. The garden pavilion was designed and built in the trendy Chinoiserie style, with a mixture of Rococo and Oriental design elements.



The elaborate gold-leaf designs are typical of Chinoiserie art: parrots, monkeys, and Buddhas as well as Oriental fashion details (including parasols) are scattered throughout.



