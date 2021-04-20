Potrerillos
Potrerillos, Mendoza Province, Argentina
Moonlight RaftingFrom December through March, tour company Rios Andinos hosts guided Moonlight Rafting tours. They leave at 7:00 PM with all equipment included. It's a 30 minute run down 5km of Class III rapids. Potrerillos; +54 261 588-5516
Potrerillos
Potrerillos is a lush valley ideal for a summer escape or outdoor adventure. Located about 45 minutes west of downtown Mendoza, Potrerillos is bordered by the Mendoza and Blanco rivers in the foothills of the Andes. Both rivers are fit for rafting and kayaking, while the mountainous terrain makes it a mecca for hiking, mountain biking, paragliding, rappelling, and zip lining. If it’s relaxation you’re after, the fresh air, natural beauty, and glistening reservoir offer a tranquil place to have a picnic and leisurely stroll.
Hanging out at La Sandía
After a 45-minute drive from downtown Mendoza you'll pass through a quaint village called Potrerillos and arrive at a beautiful blue lake. Right as you enter the town, you'll find La Sandía Parador, a laid-back pool bar surrounded by mountains. There's a great vibe with a 20-30 something crowd. Kick back with a fresh watermelon juice (where its name comes from) and nibble on a cheese pizza, burgers or toasted sandwiches while you soak up a beautiful view of the lake. The music will chill you right out if lounging in pool under the sun doesn't do it first. Check their Facebook page to see when they have live music.
La Sandia's open during Mendoza's summer from Tuesday to Thursday, 2:00 PM to 12:00 AM and Friday to Sunday, 2:00 PM to 2:00 AM. It´s free to enter and $60 pesos if you want to use the pool, and it also buys you a refreshing complimentary beverage.
