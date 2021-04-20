Hanging out at La Sandía

After a 45-minute drive from downtown Mendoza you'll pass through a quaint village called Potrerillos and arrive at a beautiful blue lake. Right as you enter the town, you'll find La Sandía Parador, a laid-back pool bar surrounded by mountains. There's a great vibe with a 20-30 something crowd. Kick back with a fresh watermelon juice (where its name comes from) and nibble on a cheese pizza, burgers or toasted sandwiches while you soak up a beautiful view of the lake. The music will chill you right out if lounging in pool under the sun doesn't do it first. Check their Facebook page to see when they have live music.



La Sandia's open during Mendoza's summer from Tuesday to Thursday, 2:00 PM to 12:00 AM and Friday to Sunday, 2:00 PM to 2:00 AM. It´s free to enter and $60 pesos if you want to use the pool, and it also buys you a refreshing complimentary beverage.