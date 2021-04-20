Where are you going?
Potomac Riverboat Company

211 N Union St #250, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
Website
| +1 703-684-0580
Touring D.C.'s Monuments from the Water Alexandria Virginia United States

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 11pm

One of the best ways to take in the monuments that make D.C. famous is from the water. The advantages are many: less crowds, no parking issues, cool Potomac breezes, and a unique point of view. I love an evening tour, when you get to see everything in its fully lit-up glory, but daytime is great, too—especially in the spring when everything is blooming.

There are several boat companies to choose from that leave from the Old Town Marina. I like the smaller ones from the Potomac Riverboat Company. A trip to D.C. and back lasts about 90 minutes and will set you back $26. If you’re looking for something a little nicer, a dinner cruise on the Nina’s Dandy makes for a fantastic night out—it’s something locals and visitors both enjoy.
By Christina Saull , AFAR Ambassador

