Sun - Thur 7am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 7am - 11pm
For a Gourmet PicnicIf you’re staying at National Harbor and you’re looking for a different kind of dining experience, consider a picnic along the waterfront. Head to neighborhood market, Potomac Gourmet Market to get all food and drink items you need.
This upscale corner market stocks an assortment of prepared foods like salads, sandwiches, and desserts which you can easily just get and go. But if you’re like me, you’ll enjoy assembling your own picnic “basket.” The market has a small selection of gourmet food items including olives, cheeses, salami, and other smoked meats and fish. There are dips and varieties of crackers and chips to go with them. In one corner, there’s a small produce section where I would pick out some fruit to go with the cheese. In the back of the store is where the extensive wine collection sits. If you’re a beer lover, they offer a small selection of local brews and you can either buy singles or make up your own six pack. Don’t forget to buy a corkscrew if you get wine or a bottle opener if you get beer!
On your way to the cash register, make sure to grab a baguette and something sweet for dessert. With your goodies in hand, head down to the waterfront and enjoy! The market is also a great place to just pick up munchies and everyday items that you might need but forgot to pack in your suitcase.