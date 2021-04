Potawatomi Woods Northbrook, IL 60062, USA

A Day at the Park in Potawatomi Woods Located in the Forest Preserve District of Cook County, Potawatomi Woods is but one of the many places where you can bring friends and family for a day at the park. This little pavilion is the perfect spot for a jovial gathering on a sunny afternoon. Play games in the open fields, sit in the shade, or go for a walk in the forest; everyone will be delighted with this secret nature getaway.