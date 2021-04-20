Pot Bar 2301, 3515 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90010, USA

Creative Cocktails from Roy Choi The Line Hotel's bar, called Pot Bar, is a rather elevated version of your standard lobby bar. Try the infused soju, with ingredients like natto and kimchi (salty, savory, spicy). Creative concoctions incorporate ingredients like hops and mushrooms, and the cheesy standards get reimagined—white Russians and Midori sours flow like water here.



It's lively well into the night, with DJs playing on weekends. A great new Koreatown destination.