Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Pot Bar

2301, 3515 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90010, USA
Website
| +1 213-368-3030
Creative Cocktails from Roy Choi Los Angeles California United States

Creative Cocktails from Roy Choi

The Line Hotel's bar, called Pot Bar, is a rather elevated version of your standard lobby bar. Try the infused soju, with ingredients like natto and kimchi (salty, savory, spicy). Creative concoctions incorporate ingredients like hops and mushrooms, and the cheesy standards get reimagined—white Russians and Midori sours flow like water here.

It's lively well into the night, with DJs playing on weekends. A great new Koreatown destination.
By AFAR Traveler , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points