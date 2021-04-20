Poste Moderne Brasserie 555 8th St NW, Washington, DC 20004, USA

Sundays Are Made for a Bloody Mary Bar Poste Brasserie is known for many things, from its Poste Roast and its outdoor garden with weekday happy hours, to its Sunday brunch with a full Bloody Mary bar. We were given the choice of regular or bacon-infused vodka. Of course I chose bacon, then mixed in an assortment of condiments, ranging from pickled carrots, peppers, beets, olives, bacon, cured meats, cheeses, and a variety of hot sauces. One was certainly not enough.



Poste Brasserie is an easy walk from the Gallery Place Metro stop.