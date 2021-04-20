Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Poste Moderne Brasserie

555 8th St NW, Washington, DC 20004, USA
Website
| +1 202-783-6060
Sundays Are Made for a Bloody Mary Bar Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States

Sundays Are Made for a Bloody Mary Bar

Poste Brasserie is known for many things, from its Poste Roast and its outdoor garden with weekday happy hours, to its Sunday brunch with a full Bloody Mary bar. We were given the choice of regular or bacon-infused vodka. Of course I chose bacon, then mixed in an assortment of condiments, ranging from pickled carrots, peppers, beets, olives, bacon, cured meats, cheeses, and a variety of hot sauces. One was certainly not enough.

Poste Brasserie is an easy walk from the Gallery Place Metro stop.
By Michela Baxter , AFAR Local Expert
Original the hay adams.jpg?1484241807?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points