Posidonia Kardamaina 853 02, Greece

Get That Homecooked Feel in the Heart of Kardamaina You walk into Posidonia and you basically walk into an idyllic Greek home by the sea.



On a recent visit there was a pile of children's toys near the door, several ladies were huddled around what appeared to be the Greek equivalent of the Avon lady who'd spread her wares across one of the tables, another matronly figured seemed to be puttering about, and a gruff father figure shuttled food about with what could only be called tough love.



And as would be expected when sampling home cooked Greek fare, the food was simple, authentic, and delicious!



We had the lightly fried sardines, baked feta, yiouvesti (beef & orzo pasta casserole named after the dish it's served in: a clay pot), pork souvlaki, and the requisite Mythos beers.



We also had a magnificent view of a fisherman reeling in the catch of the day at the end of a small pier as the cloudless Kos sky darkened into evening.