Posh Boutique

630 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
Browse an Urban Garden & Vintage Shop in Miami Beach Miami Beach Florida United States

Browse an Urban Garden & Vintage Shop in Miami Beach

Owner Patti Stewart was a fashion model from New York who consigned her handmade slip dresses to various vintage shops in Miami for many years. As they started to sell out, she knew that she had a passion for something in high demand. That's how Posh vintage was born.

The boutique is part of Patti's home which includes a scenic garden and warehouse area. Patti will guide you through her homemade pieces as well as designer products.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

