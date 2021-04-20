Scuba Dive Off the Coast of Colombia
There is nothing more exhilarating than floating peacefully below the water, existing as one within one of the most amazing ecosystems on this planet. While Belize
and Australia
may have some of the best scuba diving waters in the world, the Colombian coast is a great and under-rated place to sink beneath the surface and experience wonder under the sea. As one of the world's cheapest places to learn to dive, one can easily finish their scuba certification program for considerably less than more well-known, popular spots like Belize, Southeast Asia, or even here in the States. The staff at Poseidon Dive center came highly recommended to me from travel friends I made that happened to be Dive Masters who had been diving for years. The staff at Poseidon was professional, friendly and their equipment was super high quality and safe. They even have a private pool for practice dives and for learning how to use the equipment which was far less intimidating than having to learn in the middle of the ocean. I came in for a Discovery Dive and spent 5 hours on the boat, did two 45 minute dives and saw a plethora of amazing sea creatures including flounder, jelly fish, lobster, calamari, lion fish, sea horses and countless colored fish so beautiful, it's hard to believe their colors are natural. Definitely stop by Poseidon when in the Santa Marta area and take advantage of the accessible and affordable scuba prices.