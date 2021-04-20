Posada Salentein
Posada Salentein is Bodega Saletein's intimate 16-room estancia on Finca La Pampa. With iconic Valle de Uco views overlooking the winery's vineyards at the foothills of the majestic Andes, guests enjoy exclusive access to winery tours, private tastings, and restaurant and wine bar reservations. Dine fireside at the cozy restaurant on gourmet cuisine that's prepared in a distinctively Argentine style: empanadas and bread loaves baked in a terracotta oven, meals smoked on wood, juicy cuts of beef grilled on a hot coal barbecue, and succulent ribs fired on a vertical spit. After dinner, mingle with other guests over a glass of wine on comfortable couches at the Wine Bar where art is the main attraction. The bar also hosts Wine Flights, special tasting events where you can sample Salentein's wines by the glass or bottle. During the day relax poolside or horseback ride through the vineyards. Spend the afternoon in silence at Bodega Salentein's peaceful Gratitude Chapel or peruse Kilka gallery and Argentina's contemporary artists whose work is available for purchase. Ruta 89 S/N, Km 14, Los Árboles, Tunuyán, Mendoza
; reservas@posadasalentein.com; +54 0262 242 9090