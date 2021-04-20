Portofino Beach Resort San Pedro 6 Miles North Ambergris Caye San Pedro, Belize

Experience Barefoot Luxury at Portofino Beach Resort You don’t have to head far on Ambergris Caye to find yourself a secluded slice of heaven. Portofino Beach Resort is 6 miles north of San Pedro and offers guests a laid-back style of luxury. Here you will find all the amenities you would expect in a luxury resort, but with a casual rustic flair. The rooms are stunning and the grounds immaculate. Go for an in-room massage, get certified at the on-site dive shop or just relax by the pool and take in the Caribbean breeze.



Rooms range from beach cabanas to treetop suites and the Portofino Mansion, perfect for families and groups. Portofino’s Restaurant offers a wide variety of culinary delights and The Green Parrot Bar serves up some great cocktails. Be sure to try the house margarita -- one of the best in San Pedro, and the Creole Gal – made with four different Belizean rums and fresh orange and pineapple juices.