Letting Loose in Portobello Road

An epitome of living in the moment....



I snapped this photo of a saxophonist with an eager following of some exhuberant passers by along one of the corners in Portobello Road market.



The place is filled with talented musicians from beat boxers, drum beaters, a 2 man band, and this amazing saxophone player. All playing music for a penny or two.



Going to Portobello Road is not just for shopping and indulging in food, it's an experience!