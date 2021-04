Portobello Road Market

Don’t be deceived by its West London locale. Notting Hill may be one of the city’s poshest neighborhoods but all that is forgotten when it comes to its outdoor flea market.Portobello Market is mainly known for its impressive collection of antiques but you can also shop for fresh food and score some unbeatable deals on clothing. I walked away with £5 dresses on more than one occasion.To get here, take the Tube to Notting Hill Gate, which is on the District, Circle, and Central lines.