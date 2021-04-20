Portobello Road Market
288 Portobello Road
| +44 20 7727 7684
Portobello Road MarketDon’t be deceived by its West London locale. Notting Hill may be one of the city’s poshest neighborhoods but all that is forgotten when it comes to its outdoor flea market.
Portobello Market is mainly known for its impressive collection of antiques but you can also shop for fresh food and score some unbeatable deals on clothing. I walked away with £5 dresses on more than one occasion.
To get here, take the Tube to Notting Hill Gate, which is on the District, Circle, and Central lines.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Best Lunch in London
Walking through Portobello road was an explosion of the senses. Art, vintage stuff, colors everywhere, and oh, the food...the food.
This nice gentleman and his lovely assistant made the best paella I've ever had the opportunity to try. A huge plate of the seafood paella costs 6 pounds, well, I could say it was well worth every bit.
almost 7 years ago
Portobello market, a travel to the past
This is one of the best markets for antiques
in London, I wanted to share this destination. if you really like all the walking and finding amazing things.
almost 7 years ago
Letting Loose in Portobello Road
An epitome of living in the moment....
I snapped this photo of a saxophonist with an eager following of some exhuberant passers by along one of the corners in Portobello Road market.
The place is filled with talented musicians from beat boxers, drum beaters, a 2 man band, and this amazing saxophone player. All playing music for a penny or two.
Going to Portobello Road is not just for shopping and indulging in food, it's an experience!
