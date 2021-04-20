Portobello Rd

Where are you going?
Getting Personal on Portobello Road London United Kingdom

I have a confession to make: I don’t like souvenirs. At least, I don’t like flashy souvenirs. I never traded a few pounds for a trinket with Big Ben, the Queen, or Tower Bridge stamped across the front while I lived in London, and I don’t regret that. Why? Souvenirs are about memories, but I prefer it when that memory is slightly more personal. If I end up buying any souvenir at all, I hope to slip that memory comfortably into the life I left behind.

Portobello Road in Notting Hill can be the place to find an individualized keepsake. As the world’s largest antique market, this road is lined with one-of-a-kind jewelry, books, clothes, and just about everything that could come to mind. Mosey with a plan, since this place tends to get packed. Pick up a necklace you can wear every day, or negotiate the sale of a classic record that’ll play as you season a homemade meal. Thankfully, the sounds of traveling musicians and the scent of fresh produce should keep spirits high while you walk. Once you’ve found your souvenir, grab lunch and duck into a colorful side street for a standing picnic.
By Kelly Dawson , AFAR Local Expert

