Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Porto Fira Suites

Caldera Cliffs, Agiou Mina, Fira 847 00, Greece
Website
| +30 2286 022849
It's All Greek To Me Fira Greece
Grecian Beauty Fira Greece
It's All Greek To Me Fira Greece
Grecian Beauty Fira Greece

It's All Greek To Me

This was a moment after a quite adventurous donkey ride up the side of a mountain in Santorini, Greece. I talked to a few of the Greek men about why the donkey's weren't led but rather left to fly up the stairs!! haha!
By Amber Venerable

More Recommendations

Amber Venerable
almost 7 years ago

Grecian Beauty

Me and three friends trekked up this hill in Santorini looking for food and within seconds were looking out into the distance at this unbelievable view.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30