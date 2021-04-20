Porto Fira Suites
Caldera Cliffs, Agiou Mina, Fira 847 00, Greece
| +30 2286 022849
It's All Greek To MeThis was a moment after a quite adventurous donkey ride up the side of a mountain in Santorini, Greece. I talked to a few of the Greek men about why the donkey's weren't led but rather left to fly up the stairs!! haha!
almost 7 years ago
Grecian Beauty
Me and three friends trekked up this hill in Santorini looking for food and within seconds were looking out into the distance at this unbelievable view.