Paddle Offshore

There are many opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in Portland , and a long history of water sports in the area. If you'd like to get on Casco Bay, why not rent a paddleboard or kayak? Portland Paddle also offers lessons and tours with an experienced Maine guide. Sunset is an especially nice time to be on the bay. Conveniently located at the east end of the Eastern Promenade, the calm waters here are the perfect place to start your discovery of the islands and wildlife nesting areas and to see lobstermen at work.