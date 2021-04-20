Portland Observatory 138 Congress St

Portland Observatory Museum Because of the port’s shape and its orientation away from the ocean, ships can’t be seen from the Old Port until they’re very close by. This wooden tower was built in 1809 to allow those ashore to spot and communicate with ships that were still a few hours from port. The sight of an incoming ship could be broadcast to the town via flags so that merchants, sailors' families and ship owners down at the wharf could be prepared. Visit the restored tower for some cool maritime history as well as fantastic views in all directions.