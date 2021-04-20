Where are you going?
Portland Museum of Art

7 Congress St
Website
| +1 207-775-6148
Journey Through Three Centuries Portland Maine United States

Sat - Wed 10am - 6pm
Thur, Fri 10am - 8pm

Journey Through Three Centuries

The Portland Museum of Art offers a comprehensive look at art and decorative work from the 1800s to the present. Works by famous names such as Wyeth, Nevelson, Monet, and Picasso are well represented. After viewing a large collection of Winslow Homer paintings, fans will delight in being able to travel back in time to his newly restored studio off-site (reservations needed). An insider tip—the museum is free Friday evenings from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. It's a great way to start date night!
By Alison Abbott , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
