Journey Through Three Centuries
The Portland
Museum of Art offers a comprehensive look at art and decorative work from the 1800s to the present. Works by famous names such as Wyeth, Nevelson, Monet, and Picasso are well represented. After viewing a large collection of Winslow Homer paintings, fans will delight in being able to travel back in time to his newly restored studio off-site (reservations needed). An insider tip—the museum is free Friday evenings from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. It's a great way to start date night!