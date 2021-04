Contemporary Classics with a Taste of Maine

I love stores that have a well edited collection of clothing and accessories for men and women, so you can shop for both in one location if you like the aesthetic. Such was Portland Dry Goods. Clean lines, beautiful fabrics, and quality workmanship characterize the brands carried. Gitman Vintage, Seawall, Rising Sun, Gant, and Canada Goose are just a few of the designers represented. The decor in the space matches the sophisticated, laid-back, classic flavor.